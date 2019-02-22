England limit Windies to 289-6 in second ODI despite Shimron Hetmyer's fourth century

England limited Windies to 289-6 in the second ODI in Barbados despite Shimron Hetmyer cracking his fourth century in the format.

Mark Wood (1-38) and Adil Rashid (1-28) led the way for England, who won the series opener by six wickets on Wednesday following centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root.

Hetmyer (104no from 83 balls) sealed his fourth ODI ton, from 82 balls, by blazing Ben Stokes for four in the final over, while Chris Gayle - who cracked 135 two days ago - hit his 50th fifty before he was bowled by Rashid for 61.

Adil Rashid bowled Chris Gayle with an excellent leg-break

Rashid ran out Darren Bravo from third man, while Windies skipper Jason Holder also departed to a direct hit with Jason Roy splattering his stumps from point - Holder failing to make his ground after an aborted single.

Wood was rewarded for an economical performance when he bowled Carlos Brathwaite middle stump in his final over.

England made one change to their XI from Wednesday's opener, with Tom Curran (0-68) coming in for Chris Woakes - management deciding not to risk the latter with two games in three days as he deals with a knee issue.

