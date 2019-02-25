England's Mark Wood explains new run-up as Rob Key follows his training session in Grenada

2:56 Hitting a length, slower balls, yorkers... Rob Key follows England seamer Mark Wood as he performs bowling drills in training Hitting a length, slower balls, yorkers... Rob Key follows England seamer Mark Wood as he performs bowling drills in training

Mark Wood's lengthened run-up is paying dividends.

The England seamer bagged a maiden five-wicket haul in Tests with it in St Lucia against Windies - and then bowled economically with it in the second ODI against the same opposition.

Ahead of the third game of the 50-over series in Grenada, Wood explained to Sky Sports Cricket's Rob Key why he made the change.

Windies vs England Live on

"I used to have a sprinter's run-up, it was quite short and I felt like I had to be explosive all the time. I have moved it back just to get a bit more rhythm," said the 29-year-old.

"It's like an old-school fast bowler's run-up. I gather a bit of momentum and can then cruise into my bowling. The wicket now looks twice as far away. I am fitter now that I am running in further!

Mark Wood: 'The wicket now looks twice as far away. I am fitter now that I am running in further!'

"It is easier on my body as I don't feel I have to force it. The old run-up worked well for me but I felt it was putting so much stress on my body that I thought it was time for a change.

"Everyone I spoke to had the same sort of feeling that it was the right time."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Wood in action in training as he works on hitting a length, slower balls and yorkers.

Watch the third ODI between Windies and England, in Grenada, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm on Monday.