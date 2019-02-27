Eoin Morgan hails England match winner Jos Buttler as 'champion racehorse' after stunning 150

4:07 Stuart Broad says Jos Buttler played a 'freak' innings in the fourth ODI - but should he bat higher in the order for England? Stuart Broad says Jos Buttler played a 'freak' innings in the fourth ODI - but should he bat higher in the order for England?

Eoin Morgan branded Jos Buttler a "champion racehorse" after his magnificent 150 from 77 balls teed up England's 29-run win over Windies in the fourth ODI.

Buttler blazed 12 sixes in England's ODI record of 24 maximums as the tourists carded 418-6 in Grenada en route to taking a 2-1 lead in the series ahead of the fifth and final match in St Lucia on Saturday.

Morgan - who hit 103 and shared a stand of 204 with Buttler - also reserved praise for opening duo Jonny Bairstow (56) and Alex Hales (82) who thumped 100 runs for the first wicket, Hales having played in place of the injured Jason Roy (hamstring).

"Jos is built like a champion racehorse and when he gets into his stride he is very difficult to stop," said Morgan, whose side are now looking to secure a 10th straight bilateral ODI series success on the bounce.

"Watching him in full flow was exceptional and gave us the best chance to put on a really strong score."

"Bairstow and Hales were absolutely excellent and got us off to a flying start - they laid the platform for myself and Jos to build a partnership."

Buttler, who moved from 50 to 100 in just 15 deliveries, described his knock as "special" and also spoke about how he loves perfecting his skills in practice.

"Right up there. It was really special and I really enjoyed it," the 28-year-old said of his seventh ODI ton, in which he reached three figures from 60 balls. "To get into the zone and continue it is really pleasing.

"Range hitting is great fun. I enjoy practice - that is one of the best bits of the game.

"Not just the stuff you do in the middle but also the stuff you do in the nets where it's fun, there are no consequences and you are trying to improvise and improve.

"One of the strengths of the team is that there are no egos and guys are happy to bat in multitude of positions. It really helps the side that we don't have a set batting order."

Chris Gayle, who threatened to take Windies to their target of 419 after clubbing 162 from 97 balls, said of Buttler: "He is superb, one of the best strikers in world cricket today.

"He's not close to the Universe Boss - but he is a youngster and will get there eventually!

"He is playing all around the world and showcasing his talent. We can see he is a game-winner, a game-changer and every team needs a player like that to win games. He took the game away from us."

England also had Adil Rashid (5-85) to thank for their victory - the leg-spinner taking four wickets in five balls in the 48th over as Windies slipped from 389-6 to 389 all out.

"It was a hell of a game of cricket," added Morgan.

"We really did go toe to toe with Windies and were very fortunate with the spell that Adil came back with to get us over the line.

"We were probably sitting in second position for the last 15 overs and we needed something special and Adil produced that in his final over."

