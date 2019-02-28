England Women earn consolation win after Danni Wyatt's career best

Danni Wyatt's 56 was the best score for England in ODI cricket

England Women ended their one-day international series against India with a dramatic, two-wicket consolation win in the third ODI in Mumbai.

Danni Wyatt hit a crucial 56 - a career high in ODIs - to see England recover from a perilous position at 49-5 in pursuit of India's 205-8, while Georgia Elwiss (33 not out) was there to see the visitors to victory with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Katherine Brunt claimed 5-28 from a fine 10 overs to restrict India, who had worked themselves into a strong position of 129-1 in the 29th over.

Brunt bowled Jemimah Rodrigues with the second ball of the innings, before Smriti Mandhana (66) and Punam Raut (56) shared century stand for the second wicket.

The return of Brunt, however, brought four wickets in 14 balls as the hosts slid to 140-5, while Anya Shrubsole (1-44), Elwiss (1-29) and Natalie Sciver (1-33) chipped in with a wicket apiece before an eighth-wicket partnership of 47 between Deepti Sharma (27 not out) and Pandey (26) lifted India to a respectable score.

In reply, the England top order were blown away by Jhulan Goswami (3-41), but skipper Heather Knight (47) and Wyatt first steadied the ship with a 69-run partnership, before the latter then put on a further 56 with Elwiss.

When Wyatt holed out to long-on off Shikha Pandey (2-34) though, England still needed a further 32 runs to win and Elwiss was crucially dropped later in the same over - a simple return chance put down by the bowler.

Elwiss, well supported by a useful cameo from Brunt (18), would be there at the end as Shrubsole cracked the winning runs in the penultimate over.