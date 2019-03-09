WATCH: England's Eoin Morgan takes catch despite collision with Tom Curran

0:31 Eoin Morgan and Tom Curran clash as they contest for the same catch. Eoin Morgan and Tom Curran clash as they contest for the same catch.

Following on from Chris Jordan's sensational diving grab in the first T20I, Eoin Morgan pulled off another incredible catch in the second game against the Windies, albeit of a very different nature.

Helping England on their way to a massive 137-run win in St Kitts on Friday, Morgan somehow held on to a stunning catch to dismiss Shai Hope, despite dangerously clashing with Tom Curran in the outfield as both converged on the ball.

Click on the video above to watch as Morgan and Curran collided but the England captain still clung on to the catch after Hope fired the ball high into the sky.

Hope's was the second wicket to fall as the Windies embarrassingly collapsed to 45 all out in 11.5 overs - the second-lowest score ever in international T20 cricket, after Netherlands' 39 all out against Sri Lanka in 2014.

