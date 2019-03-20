Harry Gurney signs white-ball deal with Nottinghamshire

Harry Gurney helped Nottinghamshire clinch a white-ball double in 2017

Seamer Harry Gurney will play only white-ball cricket for Nottinghamshire after signing a limited-overs deal.

The 32-year-old, capped 12 times by England, has ended his first-class career after taking 310 wickets in 103 matches and will now focus on the shorter formats of the game.

Gurney has already proven a hit on the domestic Twenty20 franchise circuit, helping Melbourne Renegades and Quetta Gladiators to glory in Australia's Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League respectively this winter.

Might not look it here (🙈) but I am so thrilled to have arrived in Kolkata ahead of @IPL. This is a huge career highlight for me! @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/wRYftbYnPl — Harry Gurney (@gurneyhf) March 19, 2019

Ahead of embarking upon his first season in the Indian Premier League with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gurney said: "I am very proud of what I have achieved in red-ball cricket, but now feels like the right time to focus solely on one-day competitions.

"I am grateful to the club for understanding and for showing faith in me by giving me a deal until the end of 2020.

"I can't imagine playing my cricket anywhere else in England and I hope I can taste further white-ball success with this exciting group of players."

Gurney, who has taken more wickets than any other bowler in the T20 Blast over the past two years, helped Nottinghamshire clinch a white-ball double in 2017.

His decision to forego red-ball cricket means Nottinghamshire have two players on their books who will not play in the County Championship this season, with England batsman Alex Hales also on a limited-overs only deal.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "While it's a disappointment that Harry won't be playing red-ball cricket for us anymore, we're really pleased to have him committed to us for one-day cricket over the next two seasons.

"He's one of the best white-ball bowlers around. Once he made his decision, if we didn't offer him a white-ball deal there would be 17 other counties wanting him to bowl for them.

"When he returns from the IPL, he'll have had a concerted period of T20 cricket behind him and will continue to be an asset to us, as he has been for a number of years."