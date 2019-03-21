Will Jacks blasts 25-ball century for Surrey in T10 clash against Lancashire

Will Jacks averages 26 in 14 List A matches for Surrey

Surrey's Will Jacks warmed up for the domestic summer by blasting a century off 25 balls against Lancashire - thought to be the fastest recorded hundred by an Englishman in professional cricket.

Jacks struck 11 sixes in his salvo as well as eight fours as he went on the rampage during a T10 match between the sides during a triangular tournament in Dubai, that also includes an ICC Academy side.

The 20-year-old, who scored 63 as England Lions drew their unofficial Test against India A in February, ended up unbeaten on 105no from 30 deliveries as Surrey ran out victors.

8⃣ fours

1⃣1⃣sixes including six in an over@wjacks9' 100 in 25 balls against @lancscricket 💥 pic.twitter.com/HKwfv4RXfq — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 21, 2019

"People were just chatting that 120-130 was an average score so I just wanted to try and have fun, that was it," Jacks told Surrey's official Twitter account. "I didn't even think about the hundred until I was on 98. It all happened quite quickly!"

There have been some quickfire centuries against declaration bowling in first-class cricket, the fastest coming off 27 balls - a feat achieved by both Mark Pettini for Essex against Leicestershire and Glen Chapple, for Lancashire against Glamorgan in 1993.

In 1931, Don Bradman hit a hundred for a Blackheath XI against Lithgow in three eight-ball overs - his batting partner Wendell Bill chipping in with two singles.

More recently, India's Wriddhiman Saha hit a 20-ball century in a club game for Mohun Bagan - striking an unbeaten 102 against Bengal Nagpur Railways (BNR) at Kalighat.