Lydia Greenway sets up coaching plan to develop schoolgirl cricket

Lydia Greenway helped England Women win five Ashes series and two World Cups

Former England Women cricketer Lydia Greenway has developed an online programme to help coach young, female cricketers.

Greenway, who played 14 Tests and 126 ODIs, has compiled the resource to help PE teachers and coaches nurture emerging talent.

Available online through Cricket for Girls, which Greenway established in 2016, it provides lesson plans, videos and resources.

Former England seamer Dean Headley, now Director of Cricket at Stamford Endowed Schools, said: "Cricket for Girls ensures the way in which cricket is delivered can be fun, inspiring and engaging, and we are thrilled to be one of the first schools using the Online Educational Resource for teachers."

Caroline Bolton, a PE Teacher Channing School, added: "It will be an invaluable tool for the preparation of meaningful cricket lessons for beginners who may be making the move from rounders, to seasoned hard-ball players."

Greenway turned to coaching after retiring from cricket and set up Cricket for Girls after identifying a lack of guidance available to PE staff for delivering structured cricket lessons to schoolgirls.

The first level of the resource "An Introduction to soft ball cricket" will be available to pre-order on Tuesday 26th March and will be officially released on Monday 15th April. An annual fee of £295 (inc. VAT) applies for multiuser access by a single school or club.