Ashley Giles wants Trevor Bayliss' successor to fit England's culture

Ashley Giles is searching for a replacement for England head coach Trevor Bayliss, who will leave after this summer's Ashes

Ashley Giles says England must cast their net wide in search of a new head coach and cannot afford to recruit someone who will attempt to alter the team's culture.

Giles, who replaced Andrew Strauss as director of cricket late last year, is tasked with appointing Trevor Bayliss' replacement when the Australian's contract ends following the Ashes in September.

He favours one person remaining in overall charge across formats, rather than the division between red and white-ball specialists that he experienced alongside Andy Flower between 2012 and 2014.

Giles tells Sky Sports he is almost certain that he'll appoint just one coach for all formats

Bowling coach Chris Silverwood has emerged as the early front-runner for the role but Giles has dismissed suggestions of a one-horse race.

"I did laugh when I saw headlines saying 'Spoons' had virtually got the job because I was asked if Chris Silverwood was a candidate and I said, 'Of course he is'," Giles said.

"But there will be other candidates and we need to cast our net wide.

"It will need to be someone who fits with our culture. We can't afford to bring someone in who tries to change that.

"I believe there should be one head coach. And of course we will have to make sure they have time off which will provide opportunities for those around him.

"It's about getting the mix of personalities right. It will discount some people but we want to make sure whoever does the job wants it, because it's the most important job in world cricket."

Ashley Giles kisses the urn after England's Ashes win in 2005

Former spinner Giles, part of the successful 2005 Ashes team, has described the growing presence of England players at franchise competitions such as the Indian Premier League as his biggest concern.

However, Giles said he was wary of imposing a hard policy that might see some of the national side's star performers move away from international cricket.

Moeen Ali, who is currently playing in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, criticised Giles in his autobiography.

The 46-year-old insists he does not hold a grudge, saying he has the utmost respect for Ali, despite the Worcestershire spinner saying Giles didn't really speak to him when the two were at Warwickshire.

"There's nothing wrong with our relationship," said Giles. "Everyone is entitled to their views and I've had a lot worse written about me."