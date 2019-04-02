Alex Hales says losing England ODI spot has 'hurt'

Alex Hales has been in and out of the England ODI side over the last 18 months

Alex Hales has admitted he may never be a world-class Test cricketer - but is determined to prove he can reach the pinnacle of the white-ball game.

The 30-year-old Nottinghamshire opener was a key member of England's one-day international team until the ban and fine he received for his involvement in an incident at a Bristol nightclub in September 2017, which ultimately saw all-rounder Ben Stokes acquitted of affray, cost him his place.

Ben Stokes was acquitted of affray after standing trial at Bristol Crown Court

He remains part of the set-up ahead of this summer's World Cup and believes the shorter forms of the game are better suited to his talents after struggling to reproduce his best form in 11 Test appearances.

Hales told The Guardian: "I think there are only a handful of players who can be truly world-class at all three formats and having played all three, I'm not one of them. But I think I can be in white-ball."

Hales' rehabilitation after he accepted two cricket disciplinary commission charges of bringing the game into disrepute has proved chastening, and he has had to learn his lesson the hard way, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow having formed a lethal opening partnership in his absence.

Jonny Bairstow has impressed at the top of the order since coming in for Hales

He said: "I won't lie, there have been days when it has gnawed away at me. The fines and everything were a dent, but the biggest thing was losing my spot.

"The day I found out I wasn't playing (in the final two ODIs against Windies) I knew Jason would come in and score big runs. He's too good a player. And Jonny was in the best form of his life. I saw it coming and it unfolded in slow motion.

"Sometimes I make mediocre decisions - I always have - but I don't want to make them any more. It takes 10 seconds to get an image and 10 years to undo it. I'm 30 now, not 20, and I'll be doing whatever I can for the rest of my career to change perceptions.

"The last year-and-a-half, there have been ups and a hell of a lot of downs. All I will be focusing on is cricket.

"It's the biggest year in English cricket history. I will be doing everything I can to be the best I can. It's been so special being in this England team and when you lose your spot, you realise it."

England will head into the World Cup as one of the favourites to win the trophy, something they have never achieved before, and Hales is confident they have a real chance this time.

Asked if they could win it, he said: "Yep. I'm going for it and saying yes. I'm the most excited I have ever been.

"I really think we're going to do something special."