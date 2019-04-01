England batsman Jason Roy wants Ashes opportunity this summer

0:22 Jason Roy says he wants to prove himself at Test level and earn a place in England's Ashes squad this summer Jason Roy says he wants to prove himself at Test level and earn a place in England's Ashes squad this summer

Jason Roy is determined to force his way into England's Test side in time for the Ashes series against Australia.

England face a potential selection headache ahead of the series, which begins on August 1, with doubts lingering over the form of current openers Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings.

Roy's fearless approach at the top of the order has been a key feature of England's recent success in one-day cricket and the Surrey batsman says he is ready to take his opportunity in Test cricket if called upon.

"There are people that want me to play, people that don't want me to play," Roy told Sky Sports News.

"I just want to play to prove it to myself really. To see where I'm at and to see if I can actually do it.

"You never know what is going to happen but I just want to put the right stepping stones in and make sure that I'm selected, that is the first process."

England's immediate focus is on the upcoming World Cup and Surrey's director of cricket Alec Stewart believes Roy could earn himself a spot in the Test squad if he has a strong tournament on home soil.

"He is someone who wants to play Test cricket," said Stewart. "He is such a talent that I believe can play all forms of the game.

"I said two years ago that he is good enough to play Test match cricket.

"He has to have a good World Cup and if he does that, I reckon his name will be near enough at the top of the list to play in that Ashes series."

England are pre-tournament favourites for the upcoming World Cup on home soil

England head into the World Cup ranked as the No 1 side in one-day cricket and Roy insists the hosts will thrive off the pressure of being pre-tournament favourites.

"We're number one in the world and we've got to make sure that we live up to that expectation," he said.

"We're a team that thrives under that pressure, we never shy away from hard work but who knows what is going to happen?

"We have just got to make sure we're in the right frame of mind leading up to it."