County Championship quiz: Take on the challenge as the new domestic season begins

Surrey's Morne Morkel will be crucial to the champions' defence of their title

The County Championship is back!

To mark the start of the new campaign, Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has devised a fiendish quiz to test your knowledge.

Simply click on the link below to tackle his 12 teasers and see if you can beat your mates!

Get score updates from every county match right here.