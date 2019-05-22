Steve Smith hits 76 for Australia in World Cup warm-up win

Steve Smith hit 76 in Australia's World Cup warm-up win over West Indies

Steve Smith hit 76 in his and David Warner's first game in England since serving a one-year ban for their roles in the Australia ball-tampering scandal.

Smith's half-century helped Australia to a seven-wicket win over the West Indies in an unofficial World Cup warm-up match in Southampton.

Warner suffered contrasting fortunes to Smith, bounced out by Oshane Thomas for 12, while Usman Khawaja was struck on the jaw by an Andre Russell bouncer and had to retire hurt two overs into Australia's run chase.

Steve Smith and David Warner were playing in England for the first time since serving one-year bans

Khawaja was sent to hospital for precautionary scans, with team management hopeful of no serious damage with just over week to go till the start of the World Cup.

It is understood Khawaja should be fine to face England on Saturday in their World Cup warm-up at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Despite the early setbacks, Smith's measured 76 helped guide Australia safely to a modest target of 230, with captain Aaron Finch adding 42 and Shaun Marsh an unbeaten 55.

The highlight of Warner's 24-ball stay at the crease was pulling his first delivery for four. But he was ultimately taken down by paceman Thomas, fending a sharp bumper behind to the wicketkeeper.

England vs Australia Live on

0:24 Shaun Marsh expects Smith and Warner to cope with a potential hostile atmosphere from fans during the World Cup Shaun Marsh expects Smith and Warner to cope with a potential hostile atmosphere from fans during the World Cup

Smith also got off the mark in fine style with an uppercut for six. He too received a working over from Thomas but survived to control the run-chase before falling late on, nicking behind off Carlos Brathwaite.

Earlier, the West Indies innings was propped up by fifties from Evin Lewis (50) and Brathwaite (60). Mitchell Starc (2-34), Pat Cummins (2-36), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-25) and Glenn Maxwell (2-14) all took two wickets for Australia.

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, starting with England vs South Africa at The Oval on Thursday, May 30.