Bangladesh spinners ready to test England's top-order in World Cup clash at Cardiff

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the top-ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza says England's top-order should prepare for a stiff examination from his spinners.

The Tigers take on England in Cardiff on Saturday attempting to defeat their opponents for the third World Cup in a row and slow bowling is sure to form a big part of their blueprint.

Slow left-armer Shakib Al Hasan and off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz will form a critical part of the Bangladesh attack and at least one of the pair is expected to take a new ball against England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

South Africa handed the first over the tournament to wrist-spinner Imran Tahir and bagged Bairstow for a golden duck, while Shadab Khan dismissed Roy cheaply when Pakistan replicated the tactic.

"We know that Shakib is one of the biggest strengths for us all over the world and Miraz has been doing well for a long time," said captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

"The last two years he's been doing so well for us with the new ball. These are tactics which we have seen against England, which South Africa started. So most of the teams [will be] taking these sort of tactics."

England captain Eoin Morgan indicated his players were more than ready for the plan and have been preparing for it.

"Bangladesh will open with spin, definitely," he said. "I think it's just another challenge that the two guys have been presented with.

"It's like anything - when the ball swings it's a new challenge, guys bowl short and it's a new challenge, mystery spin is a new challenge. I'm sure they will kick on."

