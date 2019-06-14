PODCAST: England wreck West Indies but Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan injured

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

Joe Root's hundred propelled England up to second spot in the table but not without cost.

Skipper Eoin Morgan hobbled out of the victory over West Indies with a back spasm and Jason Roy picked up a hamstring strain. So what do events at the Hampshire Bowl mean for the rest of the tournament?

Stuart Law joins Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to discuss how Morgan's men put down a marker for the rest of the World Cup with a convincing display, and they discuss…

- Why it's hard to look past England as favourites for the title now

- How worried England fans should be about the injuries to Roy and Morgan

- The secrets to Root's success as a batsman and how he adapts to different formats

England pacemen Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

- Why Jofra Archer is proving "an absolute revelation" but West Indies bowlers 'were not at the races'

- England's decision to promote Chris Woakes up from the lower-order to bat at number three

- What justification there is in Sri Lanka's complaints to the ICC - and what it means for their clash with Australia

- Whether South Africa are about to win their first match of the Cricket World Cup

