Pakistan need a 'hero' in World Cup clash against India, says Mickey Arthur

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his players to write their names into World Cup history by beating fierce rivals India on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Arthur's side have yet to register a World Cup win against their neighbours in six attempts - and desperately need to end that sequence to boost their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Despite pulling off a surprise 14-run victory over hosts England earlier in the tournament, Pakistan have taken just three points from their first four group games.

"I'm telling our players in the dressing room, you could be a hero tomorrow," said Arthur. "Your careers are going to be defined by a moment in the game.

"You do something incredible tomorrow, you'll be remembered forever. We've got 15 incredible cricketers in that dressing room, and we keep stressing to them: 'how do you want to be remembered'?

"You're the class of 2019. What are they going to say about you in history? And tomorrow presents an unbelievable opportunity for these guys to really make a mark.

"It only takes one moment of magic. It only takes one moment of brilliance, and it needs one guy to stand up and do that."

Pakistan's inconsistency has been a hallmark of their performances at past World Cups - they recovered from a slow start to lift the trophy for the only time in 1992.

And, despite a seven-wicket thrashing by West Indies in their first game at this year's tournament, Pakistan bounced back to beat England prior to a washout against New Zealand and another defeat at the hands of Australia.

"When you're playing nine games, you're not going to win every game, but it's getting that momentum towards the back end of the tournament that's really, really important and it's round about that time for us," added Arthur.

"Hopefully tomorrow we can string that perfect game together. But that unpredictability tag always hangs around the Pakistan team, and that makes us very exciting.

"I don't particularly like when the commentators talk about 'oh, it depends which Pakistan team is up today', because we prepare those guys exceptionally well every time to make sure they're ready to deliver and ready to fire.

Mohammad Amir is Pakistan's leading wicket-taker at the World Cup with 10 so far

"But we are exciting, and I know there's a massive amount of excitement in that dressing room as to the opportunity that tomorrow presents."

Pakistan overcame India in some style the last time the teams met on English soil, hammering them by 180 runs in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy almost exactly two years ago.