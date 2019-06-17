Jason Roy to miss next two England matches after tearing hamstring

Jason Roy was forced off the field during last Friday's win over the West Indies after suffering the hamstring injury

Jason Roy will miss England's next two World Cup matches after a scan confirmed he tore his hamstring against the West Indies last Friday.

The opening batsman left the field during the match with tightness in his left hamstring and, while he will continue to be assessed, he has been ruled out of the games against Afghanistan on Tuesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.

England have received better news regarding captain Eoin Morgan, however, who also left the field against the West Indies after suffering a back spasm.

He underwent a scan and received further treatment this weekend. England say the spasm has settled down and he will continue to be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of the game against Afghanistan.

Roy's absence from the top of the order is likely to lead to a World Cup debut for Hampshire batsman James Vince, while vice-captain Jos Buttler would step into Morgan's shoes should he be ruled out.

In the absence of Roy and Morgan, Test captain Joe Root opened the batting against West Indies alongside Jonny Bairstow, going on to score a century as England secured an eight-wicket win.