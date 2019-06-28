Isa Guha and Nasser Hussain pick the Royal London One-Over Challenge winner

4:52 Isa and Nasser run through the top five entries of Royal London One-Over Challenge Isa and Nasser run through the top five entries of Royal London One-Over Challenge

Aqib Iqbal is the winner of the Royal London One-Over Challenge, winning the chance to bowl at former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Sky Sports teamed up with Royal London for the One-Over Challenge competition. We invited cricket fans to send in clips of their best bowling action for the chance to take on Nasser at the Women's Ashes ODI event in Canterbury on July 7.

The challenge set out to find a club cricketer with an impressive and unique bowling style. Left-arm fast bowler, and Pakistan and England fan, Aqib was crowned the winner after his dismantling of the stumps, reminiscent of a legendary Pakistan left-arm quick, Wasim Akram.

"I'm very excited. I can't wait," Aqib told Sky Sports after being told he was the winner. "It's not every day you get the chance to bowl at a former England batsman.

"I have always been a big fan of Wasim, and Shoaib Akhtar, so I try to take inspiration from them. From a young age, I have just tried to bowl as fast as I can.

"Nasser hasn't played for a little while, so hopefully he is a bit ring rusty and I can catch him out.

"I've even been taking notes off the Wasim Akram Masterclass on Sky Sports where he was bowling to Nasser.

"I've got a few tricks up my sleeve that I'm hoping to test him out with."

It was a tough decision following a variety of strong entries from across the country. Special congratulations to Joe Ashdown, Aden Biddle, Ramsey Morsy and Wasim Maharoof, who made up the final five shortlisted clips, with Isa and Nasser selecting their top three.

3RD PLACE - Aden Biddle

0:15 Nasser says: “What a run-up, what a hairstyle as well, and a superb delivery at the other end.” Nasser says: “What a run-up, what a hairstyle as well, and a superb delivery at the other end.”

2ND PLACE - Joe Ashdown

0:17 Nasser: “Our offspinner, getting some lovely drift away and spin in. An amazing ball.” Nasser: “Our offspinner, getting some lovely drift away and spin in. An amazing ball.”

WINNER - Aqib Iqbal

0:08 Nasser: "An absolute jaffa! What a delivery it is. Lots of pace, a great action, and look at the result - the base of the stumps demolished. What a celebration as well! It doesn't get any better than that." Nasser: "An absolute jaffa! What a delivery it is. Lots of pace, a great action, and look at the result - the base of the stumps demolished. What a celebration as well! It doesn't get any better than that."

Click on the video at the top of the article to watch Isa and Nasser analyse the top five entries from the Royal London One-Over Challenge.