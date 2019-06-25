Essex close gap on County Championship leaders Somerset with 151-run victory

Jamie Porter helped Essex to a crushing win over Somerset

Essex proved themselves as serious Specsavers County Championship title contenders as they condemned table-toppers Somerset to their first defeat of the season.

Fast bowler Jamie Porter followed up his 5-51 in the first innings by blasting through Somerset's batting line-up with figures of 4-22 as the early pacesetters were bowled out for 117 to lose by 151 runs at Chelmsford.

Essex vs Somerset scorecard

Somerset had arrived at Chelmsford with a 30-point advantage at the top of Division One, but they departed with Essex only 13 points adrift, breathing down their necks and looking ominous at home - with the county recording a quartet of hefty victories against Kent, Nottinghamshire, Hampshire and now Somerset at the Cloudfm County Ground.

Somerset were given 269 runs to win, having briskly taken the last four Essex wickets, but were bowled out inside 33 overs.

Earlier, Essex's second innings was wrapped up for 183 in 9.5 morning overs as Tim Groenewald - only playing due to Craig Overton's groin injury - claimed his 16th first-class five-wicket haul.

Dominic Sibley could steer Warwickshire to a win at The Oval

Surrey face an anxious final day against Warwickshire at the Kia Oval as their former batsman Dominic Sibley leads a determined attempt to chase down 290 for victory. Surrey vs Warks scorecard

At stumps on day three, Sibley was unbeaten on 52 as Warwickshire reached 148-3 in their second innings, although they lost Sam Hain for 26 when he was stumped off Gareth Batty three overs before the close.

Craig Miles, who had picked 5-91 in Surrey's second innings of 325, was sent in as nightwatchman and hung on bravely against some short stuff from Morne Morkel to be nine not out as Warwickshire edged to within 142 runs of their target.

Surrey had earlier been boosted by half-centuries from Dean Elgar (53) and Sam Curran (52), plus some lusty late hitting by Rikki Clarke (49 off 46), as they moved from 141-3 to 325 all out.

In Division Two, Some impressive seam bowling saw Gloucestershire grab a narrow advantage on day three with Glamorgan at Bristol. Gloucs vs Glam scorecard

Ryan Higgins took three wickets for Gloucestershire

David Payne, Josh Shaw and Ryan Higgins ended with three wickets each as the visitors were bowled out for 287 from an overnight 187-4 - a first innings deficit of 26.

Marnus Labuschagne contributed 65 and Graham Wagg 33, but it was a struggle for the Glamorgan batsmen with the floodlights on beneath heavily overcast skies once play began at 2pm.

By the close, Gloucestershire had made 41-2 in their second innings to lead by 67.

Durham outplayed promotion hopefuls Sussex until tea at Hove before the home side counter-attacked thrillingly in the final session. Sussex vs Durham scorecard

Resuming on 259-5 on day two, Durham went on to make 384, with Cameron Bancroft hitting 158 and Ned Eckersley 118 - the duo putting on a record sixth-wicket stand for the county of 281.

The visitors then reduced Sussex to 110-7 before David Wiese (56) and Delray Rawlins (56) put on 109 and the hosts closed on 231-9.

Rain meant no play was possible on day two at Northants where Leicestershire remain on 6-0 in reply to their hosts' 299 all out. Northants vs Leics scorecard