Gulbadin Naib slams Afghanistan's fitness after bottom-placed finish in World Cup

Gulbadin Naib says Afghanistan were not fit enough at the World Cup

Gulbadin Naib attributed Afghanistan's winless World Cup to a lack of fitness and apologised to fans for their rock-bottom finish.

Afghanistan gave Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan scares, while they also threatened to defeat West Indies before slipping to a 23-run reverse.

But Gulbadin's side slumped to nine losses in as many games to end their second World Cup with zero points and propping up the 10-team table.

"I'm not happy with the team's performance. Nobody has [played] 100 per cent for the team or country. It's not professional cricket," said the disappointed Afghanistan captain.

"If you look at each and every game, we did a lot of mistakes. It doesn't look like an Afghanistan team like we played the last two to three years.

Gulbadin's side lost all nine games at the World Cup

"If you participate in this kind of tournament, you should be prepared very well in each and every department. Fitness, especially, is a problem for our team. If you're not fit, nothing will go well.

"We played very badly here. I'm very upset with our performance. We didn't give 100 per cent for our audience. I say sorry to my fans, my country.

"I'm not happy with the boys' performance. We have big names in the team but they didn't utilise themselves in the ground.

"We beat some teams [Sri Lanka and Bangladesh] at the Asia Cup, so everyone was expecting a lot from Afghanistan but things change very quickly."

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was expected to be Afghanistan's trump card but ended the tournament with six wickets at 69.33, while he was smashed for 110 runs from nine overs by England.

"Rashid, everyone just expects things from them," added Gulbadin.

Rashid Khan endured a disappointing World Cup

"He had some problems with his action. He gives 100 per cent but it's bad luck, missed reviews, umpire decisions, catches dropped. If you look at the performances he did three or four games well but it's not enough here.

"Rashid has 60 per cent winning percentage in our team and every game he has 50-60 per cent responsibility for the team. I am also expecting a lot from him, but this is cricket."

