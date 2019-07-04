Women's Ashes: England not learning from mistakes, says Charlotte Edwards

6:58 Highlights from Leicester as Australia moved 4-0 up in the Women's Ashes with victory over England in the second ODI Highlights from Leicester as Australia moved 4-0 up in the Women's Ashes with victory over England in the second ODI

Former England Women's captain Charlotte Edwards says the team are not learning from their mistakes as they fell 4-0 behind in the Ashes after a four-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI in Leicester.

England had looked on course for a score of 250-plus after winning the toss and batting first, with Tammy Beaumont scoring a fine 114 at the top of the order - her first century against Australia.

But, England lost their way with the fall of her wicket, losing their last six for 34 runs as they collapsed to 217 all out in 47.4 overs. Australia then knocked off the runs with four wickets to spare, despite losing early wickets.

"They've got to get back to basics," Edwards told Sky Sports. "The bowlers are doing a really good job, but England have got to be adaptable with their batting and learn from their mistakes. For me, they're not learning and putting that into action.

"There was some poor batting. Not batting out our full 50 overs, firstly, but also looking to hit the ball in the air the whole time.

"Just drill the ball along the floor and get that total of 240, 250. England need to be talking about how they approached those last five overs.

"They've got a couple of days to sort it out and then a big game for them down in Canterbury [on Sunday].

Edwards was full of praise, however, for Beaumont after scoring her maiden Ashes ton - an innings she described as the opener's "most important" ever.

"In my opinion, it's the best innings she has played for England, or at least her most important innings," added Edwards,

"It's a big one in terms of her career - she hadn't scored a century before against Australia - to get that monkey off your back and to prove to the Australians, 'I'm a world-class player'.

"To put this type of performance in, with her team under pressure coming into this game, will give her a huge amount of confidence. It was an exceptional knock.

