Sky to show Cricket World Cup final on free-to-air if England qualify

Sky will make the ICC Cricket World Cup final available on free-to-air television should England make it to the showpiece event at Lord’s on Sunday, July 14.

England beat New Zealand to secure a place in Thursday's semi-final and are now looking to reach a first World Cup final since 1992.

It would be the first time since 1979 that England have reached the final on home soil, and Sky will ensure as wide an audience as possible is able to watch the game should England qualify.

Sky's cricket coverage began in 1990 with the first-ever ball-by-ball coverage of an overseas tour of West Indies. Over three decades Sky Sports has developed increasingly innovative and engaging coverage and invested more than £2bn in the sport helping drive better facilities, coaching and central contracts across the men's and women's game.

10:41 Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood helped England crush New Zealand to seal a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood helped England crush New Zealand to seal a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Next year Sky takes on an even closer role as a partner with the ECB in driving participation, using its knowledge and resources to make a difference in cricket and drive further change.

Sky UK and Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen said: "We are proud to be the broadcaster for a home Cricket World Cup - one of the world's biggest and most exciting sporting events.

"Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a 'once in a generation' moment of a home team in a big final on home soil. So, if England reach the final, we will make the match available to everyone so the whole country can be part of a rare and special big sporting moment."

Watch the Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports! Catch the CWC Cricket World Cup semi-finals with a NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass - one-off payment just £12.99. Don't miss a ball on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, plus get over-by-over commentary on our digital platforms.

England's semi-final opponents will be confirmed on Saturday at the end of the group stage, with both semi-finals live on the dedicated channel 'Sky Sports Cricket World Cup' next week. Sky customers can also watch live via and follow over-by-over commentary via the Sky Sports mobile app.

Should England not make the final, the match will be available across Sky Sports channels on a bumper day of sport that will also include the British Grand Prix, Scottish Open golf and England in action from the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Viewers without a Sky subscription can watch all this and more from just £8.99 for a day pass with NOW TV. Highlights of the final will be available on Channel 4, while fans can also enjoy the match in licensed Sky venues and at ICC fanzones.

Catch the CWC Cricket World Cup semi-finals with a NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass - one-off payment just £12.99.