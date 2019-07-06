England still fighting in Ashes after tough start, says Nat Sciver

0:31 Tammy Beaumont is aiming to inspire England Women in the third Ashes ODI after her hundred in the second match proved in vain Tammy Beaumont is aiming to inspire England Women in the third Ashes ODI after her hundred in the second match proved in vain

Nat Sciver says England are not lacking for fight despite slipping 4-0 down on points in the Women's Ashes after losing the opening two ODIs.

England were beaten by two and four wickets respectively in Leicester last week as their bid to regain the title got off to the worst possible start, and they will be looking to rebound at Canterbury on Sunday.

Heather Knight's side will have to win the series' Test match - which takes place in Taunton between July 18 and 21 - to stay in the Ashes if they lose the final ODI in Kent this weekend.

"We're certainly not just laying down and letting them win - we're definitely fighting, as a group that's something we pride ourselves on," said Sciver, who top-scored for England with 64 in the first ODI.

"Every run that we give away is hard and we don't make it easy for them.

"We do have some room for improvement, which is good, but hopefully we can put in a more complete performance on Sunday.

"It's definitely important, not only for the Test match but also to get some points on the board.

"I think we were in the same position in Australia last time [losing the first two ODIs], so it's not unfamiliar for us.

"We just need to put a couple of things right in training and then put them into action."

England's bowlers have caused Australia to stumble in their chases but a lack of runs has been the problem.

The hosts were skittled for 177 in the first ODI after being reduced to 19-4, while they collapsed from 183-4 to 217 all out in the second.

"We've shown with our bowling that we are able to take wickets, which is certainly something that should stick in their mind - they're not winning by nine wickets, it has been close," added Sciver.

"I'd like to contribute a few more overs with the ball as well, but I need to win my chance because all the other bowlers are doing really well."

