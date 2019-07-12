Kumar Dharmasena appointed to umpire World Cup final alongside Marais Erasmus

Jason Roy was furious after being given out caught behind by Kumar Dharmasena in the World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston

Jason Roy will be reunited with umpire Kumar Dharmasena in Sunday's World Cup final against New Zealand, after the Sri Lankan was appointed for the Lord's showpiece.

The pair were involved in a tense moment during England's semi-final thrashing of Australia after Dharmasena incorrectly gave Roy caught behind on 85.

Both batsman and official appeared to be unaware that Jonny Bairstow had already used England's DRS review, with Roy making the signal and Dharmasena sending the decision upstairs - a process that was only quashed after a reminder from Australia's fielders.

Denied the chance to make the highest-profile century of his career, Roy remonstrated long and loud before trudging off the field in a state of barely concealed fury, with stump microphones picking up an apparent obscenity.

The 28-year-old was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points on his disciplinary record as a result, sanctions he accepted at a post-match hearing.

The pair will get the chance to put the incident behind them after the International Cricket Council selected Dharmasena for the final, where he will stand alongside Marais Erasmus.

The South African official was also involved at Edgbaston, offering some calming words to Roy that may have helped deescalate a tense situation.

Rod Tucker will be the only Australian to see action in the final, taking up the third umpire's chair, with Pakistan's Aleem Dar (fourth official) and Sri Lankan Ranjan Madugalle (match referee) also chosen.

