Anya Shrubsole says England Women determined to win Ashes Test

England seamer Anya Shrubsole has taken 17 wickets in five Test matches

Seamer Anya Shrubsole says England Women are determined to move on from their ODI drubbing and revive their Ashes campaign with a strong showing in the Test match.

England were bowled out for just 75 in the third ODI of the multi-format series to fall 6-0 behind the tourists, going into the four-day game at Taunton.

Shrubsole told Sky Sports she and her team-mates are looking forward after discussing areas in which the side can improve in the hope of producing their very best cricket, knowing they must win the Test to have any chance of regaining the Ashes.

"We're obviously not in an ideal situation but there is still plenty to play for and it starts by coming out in this Test match and getting a positive result," she said.

"We had a couple of days off after that game [the third ODI] and came back as a group and had some discussions about where we were but mostly what we wanted to do, moving forward.

"It's very easy to get fixated on that last ODI; we played some really good cricket in those first two and ran the Aussies pretty close and probably had opportunities to win those games, so it certainly isn't all doom and gloom although it may feel like that after a defeat like that.

"But we've put that behind us already to move on and get stuck into the Test match.

"The ODIs seem a long time ago now; we've put in so much hard work coming into this series that we feel like - particularly in that third ODI - the cricket that we've produced hasn't reflected that and we're desperate to go out there and show everyone what we're capable of."

Australia came out on top the last time the two teams contested a series on English soil in 2015, with the spoils shared in the 2017 series. Shrubsole said the scarcity of red-ball cricket was a good leveller.

"Both teams have the same disadvantage by playing no red-ball cricket until you come around to an Ashes series," she said.

"Both teams have had some three-day games and have had some positive results there. I think the preparation has been as good as it can be and we're ready and raring to go.

"There has to be the belief that we can turn this around otherwise what's the point?

"We know there is a lot of hard work to be put in and we need to make sure we don't try to win the Test match on the first morning - whatever we're doing, batting or bowling.

"It's about winning the first half-an-hour, the first hour and then going from there. We're really determined and confident that we can be successful."

England drafted spinner Kirstie Gordon into their squad after she took eight Australian wickets in a warm-up game for England Academy last week.

