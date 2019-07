Trevor Bayliss will take up his new role next year

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed England's Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach.

The 56-year-old Australian replaces Tom Moody and will take up his new role next year.

Bayliss has long planned to leave his position as England head coach when his contract expires following the conclusion of the Ashes in September.

More to follow...