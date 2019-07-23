England's James Anderson to miss Ireland Test ahead of Ashes series

James Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire earlier this month

England bowler James Anderson will not feature against Ireland in their historic Test at Lord's as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire earlier this month but was included in the 13-man squad to face Ireland in a one-off Test, which begins on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old, who is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, did not take a full part in training on Monday and has since been ruled out of the four-day match at Lord's.

Anderson will continue to be assessed in the coming days and England are confident he will be fit for the Ashes series against Australia, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.

Mark Wood is expected to miss the start of the Ashes series after suffering a side strain in the World Cup final win over New Zealand, while Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have all been rested for the match against Ireland.

Having been awarded Test status in 2017, Ireland are looking for their first series win after defeats to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

