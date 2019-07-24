Top Ashes moments: Shane Warne's hat-trick and Steve Harmison's Brisbane nightmare
Two final-over thrillers and Nasser's double ton...
By Benedict Bermange
Last Updated: 24/07/19 10:40am
The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.
Benedict's Ashes moments 48-43:
48) 1997 - Nasser Hussain makes 207 with 38 boundaries as he and Graham Thorpe put on 288 at Edgbaston as England win the first Test of the series
47) 2005 - Glenn McGrath hangs on to survive the final over of the Old Trafford Test with Australia nine wickets down
46) 1971 - John Snow bowls a memorable spell at Sydney to finish with figures of 7/40 and win the match for England
45) 2006 - Steve Harmison's first delivery of the Ashes series at Brisbane ends up in Andrew Flintoff's hands at second slip
44) 1994 - Shane Warne dismisses Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm with successive deliveries to take a hat-trick in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne
43) 2009 - James Anderson and Monty Panesar cling on in front of a packed house at Cardiff to clinch a draw in the first Test of the series
