Top Ashes moments: Shane Warne's hat-trick and Steve Harmison's Brisbane nightmare

Benedict's top Ashes moments

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

England vs Australia Live on

Featuring iconic imagery, this series is bound to stir up some debate - so let us know if you agree with Benedict's selections by tweeting @SkyCricket.

Benedict's Ashes moments 48-43:

48) 1997 - Nasser Hussain makes 207 with 38 boundaries as he and Graham Thorpe put on 288 at Edgbaston as England win the first Test of the series

Nasser Hussain hit 207 as England took a 1-0 lead in the 1997 Ashes series at Edgbaston

47) 2005 - Glenn McGrath hangs on to survive the final over of the Old Trafford Test with Australia nine wickets down

Australia's last man Glenn McGrath blocked out the final over to secure a draw in the Old Trafford Ashes Test of 2005

46) 1971 - John Snow bowls a memorable spell at Sydney to finish with figures of 7/40 and win the match for England

John Snow's seven wickets ensured an England victory at Sydney in the 1970-71 Ashes series

45) 2006 - Steve Harmison's first delivery of the Ashes series at Brisbane ends up in Andrew Flintoff's hands at second slip

Steve Harmison's first ball of the 2006-07 Ashes series ended up at second slip and set the tone for England's 5-0 defeat

44) 1994 - Shane Warne dismisses Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm with successive deliveries to take a hat-trick in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne

Shane Warne celebrates his hat-trick in the 1994 Boxing Day Test on his home ground, the MCG

43) 2009 - James Anderson and Monty Panesar cling on in front of a packed house at Cardiff to clinch a draw in the first Test of the series

James Anderson and Monty Panesar held on to snatch a draw for England in the 2009 Ashes Test at Cardiff

Watch every ball of the 2019 Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from Thursday, August 1.