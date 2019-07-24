England bowled out for 85 by Ireland at Lord's before lunch

England were bowled out for 85 by lunch on day one of their Test match against Ireland at Lord's, with an inspired Tim Murtagh taking 5-13 to get onto the honours board.

A mere 10 days on from winning the World Cup in spectacular fashion on the same ground, England's top-order Test woes were once again exposed on an admittedly helpful green-tinged pitch.

Jason Roy was the first to fall, out for five on his Test debut, one of four World Cup final heroes to feature in the team who amounted for all of seven runs. Skipper Joe Root scored two, while Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes - as well as Moeen Ali, from England's World Cup squad - were all dismissed for ducks.

Joe Root was out for two, with England's World Cup winning contingent contributing just seven runs

Murtagh, who calls Lord's his home in county cricket for Middlesex, exploited the surface superbly in a nine-over opening spell after England won the toss and chose to bat first. What the 37-year-old veteran seamer lacks in pace, he more than made up for in accuracy and nibble off a length.

Ireland could have removed Roy earlier than Murtagh's third-over breakthrough, with Mark Adair sure to have picked him up lbw in the second but for a no-ball.

But, after Roy nicked Murtagh to slip without adding to his score, Adair (3-32) made amends by picking up Joe Denly (23) and Root, both lbw, either side of Rory Burns (6) becoming Murtagh's second victim.

Tim Murtagh celebrates the early dismissal of Jason Roy on his way to 5-13 in his nine overs

Murtagh then bowled Bairstow and trapped Woakes in front in the same over, before getting Moeen edging behind in the next to complete his five within just 78 minutes of cricket.

Boyd Rankin (2-5), against the team he made his Test debut for, added the scalps of Stuart Broad (3), to a thin edge behind - a second wisely-used review by Ireland after Root's earlier lbw wasn't initially given - and Sam Curran (18), before Olly Stone blasted 19 runs at the back end.

Adair came back into the attack and cleaned up Stone to see England skittled in 23.4 overs.

