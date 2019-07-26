Joe Root pleased with England's management of 'pressure situations' in Ireland win

3:15 England captain Joe Root was pleased with the way his players managed pressure situations in their Test victory over Ireland at Lord's England captain Joe Root was pleased with the way his players managed pressure situations in their Test victory over Ireland at Lord's

Joe Root says England managed the “pressure situations” well in their 143-run win over Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord’s.

Having been bowled out for 85 on day one, England set Ireland 182 to win on day three before skittling William Porterfield's side for just 38 - the lowest Test score at the home of cricket.

While the England captain acknowledged that it was a far-from-complete performance from his side, he enjoyed the way they came through the tricky situations and found a way to win.

"I know that that was a lot of runs on this surface," he said about trying to defend 182. "We've been in this position before, we found ourselves in a similar position at Edgbaston last year [against India] so we knew that we'd been able to manage a similar sort of scenario.

"I think it was important that we stayed calm, in control of what we wanted to do and asked the right questions - and that's exactly what we did today."

Chris Woakes took 6-17 and Stuart Broad claimed 4-19 as England tore through Ireland's batting order, taking full advantage of favourable conditions for swing and seam bowling.

"They did it brilliantly," Root said. "I thought they were outstanding and it's nice to know that you've got two guys that didn't even get an opportunity today [Olly Stone and Sam Curran] who also contributed very well throughout the game.

"It's very pleasing, especially with the ball, and the way that we managed certain pressure situations through the game. I thought we managed pretty well. It wasn't by any stretch the perfect game for us but sometimes that can be a really important part in your learning for a team and I certainly think we'll take a lot from this game."

Root also praised Ireland and the way their bowlers performed but says England's batsmen will have to improve going into the Ashes.

"I think they exploited the conditions very well, they hit good areas on a wicket that was very bowler-friendly," he added.

"Of course, there are areas that we want to get a little bit better and tighten up at but ultimately we found a way to win the game and that was very important.

"There was a lot of different pressures around this Test match and to come out in the manner that we did today and close it out today was very impressive."

Next up for England is the Ashes, with the first Test beginning on August 1 at Edgbaston. England will announce their squad on Saturday morning and Root believes his team is ready to go as they bid to regain the urn.

Root will hope to have another trophy - as well as a small urn - in his hands come the end of the summer

"We'll have a final meeting today and make sure that we're all very clear," he said of the squad selection.

"It's an exciting time for everyone, it's nice to go into it with this win and, as I say, to have managed some pressure situations and come out the other side. But Ashes cricket is very special, the guys will be getting their minds round that now, have the next few days off and then we come back for practice it'll be all go."

