Nasser Hussain praises Royal London One-Over Challenge winner Aqib Iqbal

Royal London One-Over Challenge winner, Aqib Iqbal, turned up the pace when he got the chance to bowl to former England captain, Nasser Hussain.

During the interval of the England women's Ashes ODI, Aqib revelled in the opportunity to walk out in front of the crowd and bowl an over against Nasser at Canterbury on July 7.

Watch Aqib bowl at Nasser by clicking play on the video at the top of this page.

Nasser Hussain walks out to bat in the Royal London One-Over Challenge

Aqib won the chance to bowl at Nasser after Sky Sports and Royal London invited cricket fans to send in video clips of their best bowling action.

The judges were impressed with Aqib's energetic approach to the crease and explosive deliveries which are reminiscent of Aqib's favourite cricketer of all-time, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram.

The 31-year-old didn't disappoint as he impressed Nasser with a testing over.

Nasser Hussain was taking no chances against the pace of Aqib Iqbal!

For all his speed, it was a cleverly-disguised slower ball that threatened to york the batsman, which particularly caught the eye.

"The slower ball completely and utterly stuffed me," admitted Nasser afterwards before congratulating Aqib on a very good spell.

"It was a good experience," reflected Aqib. "I really enjoyed the experience. I really want to thank yourself, Royal London and Sky Sports for having me here."

Click on the video above to see the final result of the Royal London One-Over Challenge.