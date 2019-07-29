PODCAST: Michael Vaughan on 2005 Ashes as England regained urn

Michael Vaughan captained England to Ashes glory in 2005

Fourteen years ago a Yorkshire player captained England to Ashes glory - so will history repeat itself in the summer of 2019?

Back in 2005, it was Michael Vaughan who skippered England to the urn but this time Joe Root is at the helm and looking for revenge for his side's 4-0 loss in Australia a few winters ago.

As Root prepares his side for the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, Vaughan sits down with Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain to reflect on the 2005 series, one of the greatest in living memory.

Listen to the show above or download here for Vaughan's take on a contest England won 2-1 to regain the Ashes for the first time since 1986-87.

From star turns by Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen, to Glenn McGrath's injury, Ricky Ponting's angry outburst, an Edgbaston epic, Australia celebrating a draw at Old Trafford and a nerve-shredding draw at The Oval, Vaughan lifts the lid on what it was like to lead England over the five Tests.

- Here are some of the topics discussed...

- How England froze while losing the series opener at Lord's - but what positives the side took out of the game

- Why Ian Bell was selected ahead of Graham Thorpe

- Two massive slices of luck in the unforgettable Edgbaston Test

- When Flintoff believed he could have a Botham-esque impact on the series

Andrew Flintoff was a talismanic figure for England during the Ashes

- Vaughan's important century at Old Trafford

- How England took Australia celebrating a draw in Manchester

- How the plan to wind up Ponting paid off

- The 'gut-wrenching' Oval Test and the winning moment

Kevin Pietersen's 158 helped England draw the Oval Test and regain the Ashes

- The remarkable impact Shane Warne had on the series

- What winning the Ashes did for cricket in England

