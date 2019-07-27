Leicestershire beat Notts for first Vitality Blast win as Arron Lilley blitzes 66

Mark Cosgrove put on 86 with Arron Lilley as Leicestershire piled on the runs

Arron Lilley helped Leicestershire Foxes pick up their first Vitality Blast win of the season in a rain-reduced match against Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Trent Bridge.

NOTTS vs LEICS SCORECARD | NORTH GROUP TABLE

Lilley scored 66 from only 30 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes, as his side reached 125-3 after the contest had been reduced to 11 overs per side.

Surrey vs Kent Live on

The 28-year old reached his first T20 half century from only 22 balls and added 86 with Mark Cosgrove, who scored an unbeaten 37, from only seven overs.

The Outlaws lost Alex Hales and Ben Duckett with only 20 runs on the board and could only muster 104-6, with Tom Moores making an unbeaten 44, leaving the Foxes as victors by 21 runs.

Meanwhile, rain was the winner at Chelmsford as Essex Eagles' clash with Gloucesteshire in the South Group was abandoned without a ball being bowled. SOUTH GROUP TABLE