James Anderson to have scan on calf midway through first Ashes Test against Australia

James Anderson could only bowl four overs during the first session at Edgbaston

England bowler James Anderson will have a scan on his calf after feeling tightness on the opening morning of the first Ashes Test against Australia.

Anderson tore his right calf while playing for Lancashire last month, an injury which forced him to miss the warm-up Test against Ireland at Lord's.

The 37-year-old was cleared to play in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham but managed only four overs during the morning session, albeit conceding just one run, before feeling tightness at the end of his final over.

England have confirmed Anderson will have a scan on Thursday afternoon before making a decision on his further involvement in the match.

2:57 The best of the action from day one of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston. The best of the action from day one of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket and the most prolific seam bowler in history, with 575 dismissals.

England have a number of options, should the injury rule Anderson out of the second Test at Lord's, with World Cup winner Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Sam Curran waiting in reserve.

All three players will be released back to their counties to play in the Vitality Blast this weekend.