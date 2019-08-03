Ashes Debate Podcast: How can England dismiss Steve Smith?

Steve Smith - just how can England get him out at Edgbaston?

Chris Woakes reckons England are "slightly ahead" in the Ashes opener - and if that is true then it is in no small part down to the man himself.

Woakes - coined the Brummie Botham on the latest Ashes Debate, which you can download as a podcast here - put on 65 with Stuart Broad for the ninth wicket as England earned a first-innings lead of 90.

But that has since turned into a 34-run deficit, with Steve Smith - yep, him again - guiding Australia to 124-3 by stumps at Edgbaston and leaving the match delicately poised heading into day four.

Jonathan Trott joined Charles Colvile and Bob Willis on Saturday's Ashes Debate to discuss Woakes and Broad's important salvo and how on earth England dismiss Smith, with Woakes admitting his team will need to "go back to the drawing board"! Could bowling full early on work?

- Are England are favourites to win this Test match?

- How much are England missing James Anderson?

- Should Woakes be batting higher than Moeen Ali?

Chris Woakes was given the nickname the 'Brummie Botham' on the Ashes Debate

- Could Leach replace out-of-sorts Ali in the next Test?

- Who is England's second-best batsman?

- Why did Australia not pepper Broad with short balls?

