England must 'go back to drawing board' against Steve Smith, says Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes says England will "go back to the drawing board" in their quest to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Smith scored 144 in the visitors' first innings at Birmingham, while he is unbeaten on 46 in their second with Australia reaching stumps on 124-3 to lead by 34 in an absorbing Test.

The 30-year-old also proved England's nemesis in Australia in 2017-18, piling on 687 runs in five Tests at an average of 137.40.

"Smith is obviously a world-class player and world-class players don't make mistakes," said seamer Woakes, who thinks England are marginal favourites at this stage.

"On a wicket like that you almost need to build pressure and wait for a mistake.

"I think we go back to the drawing board and have a look at the best way to get him out, to dry him up and also attack the other end.

"We saw how destructive was at the back end of the first innings, he scored over half the runs, so it's important we try to get him out.

"We are pleased to a certain degree but we probably leaked a few too many runs [on Saturday evening]. At the same time, [Australia being effectively] 34-3 is not a bad spot.

"If we come back well in the morning and get two pretty quickly then 50-5 is looking pretty good.

"On this surface if you bash a good length straight it's hard to score boundaries if you've got the right fields set. We probably didn't get our lengths exactly right but I think you would say we are slightly ahead."

James Anderson has not bowled in Australia's second innings as he continues to battle the calf complaint which limited him to just four overs in the Baggy Greens' opening knock in Birmingham.

Woakes is not confident Anderson, who appeared in pain while batting, will be fit for Sunday either.

"I was gutted for Jimmy. He's obviously dying to play more than anyone and wants to play more than anyone but [his calf] wasn't right," said the 30-year-old.

"It is unfortunate for him and unfortunate for us as a team with him being the best fast bowler that's ever lived, in my opinion. [His absence] is a bit of a blow but as a unit have to go out there and try to do the job.

England seamer James Anderson is battling a calf injury

"I actually don't know [whether he will be available on Sunday]. The fact he hasn't taken much part in the game so far doesn't look too promising but I don't know."

Australia dismissed England for 374 after the hosts resumed Saturday morning on 267-4 but were held up by a stand of 65 for the ninth wicket between Woakes and Stuart Broad.

Baggy Greens seamer James Pattinson says his team now want to "grind England into the ground a little bit" with the bat as they bid to move 1-0 up in the five-match series.

"We would have taken the position we are in now coming in to [Saturday]," said Pattinson, who took 2-82 from 27 overs at Edgbaston.

"We could have let the game slip but to our credit we went out there, took 6-100. Our plans were good, we executed them and got the rewards.

"Now it's about batting long, trying to bat all day. Any lead over 150, I think, [will be difficult] although I don't want to put a number on it.

"Hopefully we can grind England into the ground a little bit and put them in on the last day.

"Without [Smith] we would be in a bit of trouble. He's a fantastic player, to do it after everything he's been through [the ball-tampering scandal and subsequent ban] and copping a bit from the crowd.

"He just gets on with it. He's someone who lifts the group when he's out there."

