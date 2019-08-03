Ashes 2019: England need Steve Smith wicket as chase of 200 would be tough, says Nasser Hussain

England will be eager for early wickets on day four of the first Ashes Test

Nasser Hussain says a run-chase of 200 or more "psychologically would be tough" for England as Australia closed day three of the first Ashes Test 124-3, with a lead of 34.

Steve Smith, following on from his first-innings 144 that helped rescue the Aussies from 122-8, again proved an immovable object as he reached stumps 46 not out.

Hussain says his wicket will be key for England, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon could also have a big role in England's second innings.

5:28 Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston. Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston.

"England will want to turn up on day four and go boom, boom, boom and chase only 120, 130," said Hussain. "I think 200, psychologically, would be tough and it would bring Nathan Lyon right into it.

England vs Australia Live on

"England may well still chase it down, but they would be fidgety and nervous, especially having had Australia 122-8 on day one.

"I think Lyon can bowl better than he did in the first innings, especially to the right-handers - get it outside off stump - and if he can, then it is game on.

3:06 Michael Atherton and Kumar Sangakkara discuss the best ways to face spin at Edgbaston. Michael Atherton and Kumar Sangakkara discuss the best ways to face spin at Edgbaston.

"Against left-handers, he is superb and England, who have had a lot of luck against him - playing and missing a lot - have a lot of left-handers.

"As for Smith, it's not like England don't have a plan against him. They have lots of plans, but it's just they're not working.

"They've tried outside off stump, they've tried bowling straight, bouncers, they've bowled leg theory - with a leg slip and leg gully - they've tried Moeen Ali bowling straight, Moeen bowling outside off.

2:40 Chris Woakes says it's back to the drawing board as England look for a way to get Steve Smith out. Chris Woakes says it's back to the drawing board as England look for a way to get Steve Smith out.

"But, as captain, you cannot just say 'well, that's it'. You've got to try to convince your bowlers that there is some way we will get this lad out."

So how do England get Smith out? Michael Atherton also struggled to find the answer, suggesting even those close to Smith in the Australian camp don't know.

"It all rests on Smith. He is an incredible player and, if he is there for any length of time tomorrow, that lead will build," added Atherton.

1:36 James Pattinson thinks Australia must bat all day on Sunday to put pressure on England in the first Test at Edgbaston. James Pattinson thinks Australia must bat all day on Sunday to put pressure on England in the first Test at Edgbaston.

"I was wandering out the back of our commentary box and bumped into Mitchell Johnson and asked him 'how did you try to get him out?'

"Even he was scratching his head as well. If it swung, he said he felt he had a chance, but if it didn't, it was very hard work.

"He is just one of those players; like the great Don Bradman, Douglas Jardine had to come up with that famous 'Bodyline' plan to get him out and win that series.

"Smith is almost in that Bradman category. You can imagine England will be banging their heads together to try and come up with a plan to get him out.

2:35 Who will take over now the Aussies are in town? The grim battle continues in Birmingham. Join us if you dare… Who will take over now the Aussies are in town? The grim battle continues in Birmingham. Join us if you dare…

"We haven't particularly come up with one yet in the commentary box but we'll be thinking hard as well."

Watch day four of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia from 10am, Sunday on Sky Sports The Ashes.