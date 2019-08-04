England vs Australia: Day four of the first Ashes Test in a nutshell

5:36 The best of the action from day four of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston The best of the action from day four of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

Ali's Paine-ful day, Stokes treads a fine line and sensational Smith. Day four at Edgbaston defied expectations...

England have got a battle on their hands to save the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, having been set 398 to win after a second Steve Smith century in the match on day four - writes Dave Currie at Edgbaston.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

England vs Australia Live on

Smith followed up his first-innings 144 with 142 to become just the fifth Australian to score centuries in each innings of an Ashes Test.

Smith's superb century, as well as a maiden Ashes ton - and first for over six years - for Matthew Wade (110) helped Australia up to a massive 487-7 declared, leaving England with a tricky seven-over spell to see off before stumps. Jason Roy (6no) and Rory Burns (7no) did just that, seeing England through to the close at 13-0.

Moment of the Day

Moeen Ali produced the perfect off-break to bowl Aussie captain Tim Paine through the gate - but it was a delivery of mixed blessings for England, offering an indication of just how tough Nathan Lyon might be to play in the last innings of the match. Ali's celebration was suitably muted given England's position and perhaps given his own underwhelming performance.

0:28 Ali produces the perfect off-break to castle the Australian skipper who comes forward only to be bowled through the gate Ali produces the perfect off-break to castle the Australian skipper who comes forward only to be bowled through the gate

A decent spell with the ball might have done wonders for Ali's poor form with the bat but the spinner's action lacked zip for much of the day. "It's as though he is just putting it there," observed Nasser on commentary. That was practically a blessing after Ali began the day with a moon ball that Smith tried to dismiss with an overhead smash. It got better but not to the extent England would have hoped for, a second full bunger over Pattinson's head causing even Stokes to flinch at slip.

Stat of the Day

This is the 15th time a batsman has scored twin hundreds against England in a Test match, the most of any team. Smith joins Bardsley, Headley, Melville, Mitchell, Greenidge, S Waugh and Hope as batsmen to have done it as a visiting batsman in England. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 4, 2019

Talking Point

When David Gower pops up with a book of the Laws of the Game you know something's up. In this case it was the wicket of Travis Head that caught his eye, the Australian given out caught behind despite suspicions it might have been a back-foot Stokes no-ball.

Ben Stokes comes close to overstepping on day four of the first Ashes Test

Australian eyes might have seen Stokes infringing - the law stating that a bowler's back foot must not have any part grounded on or beyond the return crease at the point that it lands. But technology helped clear Stokes - a split-screen showing definitively that the first point of impact his first made was just inside the line and therefore the delivery was legitimate and Head had to go.

One thing's for sure - it's impossible for the standing umpire to give that.

Tweets of the Day

I love The Ashes.

The pulse, the swings of dominance, the pressed whites, the intensity amongst the players,the red ball, English crowds at home or away. This is the pinnacle. Merely a sport... no... The Gentleman’s War.#Australia #Ashes19 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 4, 2019

I’ve been fortunate enough to see some pretty decent Ashes knocks up close. These two from Steve Smith, however, are definitely up there with the best I’ve ever seen. One of the great Test Match performances.#Ashes — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 4, 2019

Mathew Wade 👌👌👌#ashes Forced his way in to this team by making a mountain runs !!! Did not walk away but kept scoring runs .. that’s the way to do it . must be an awesome feeling ... Salute you mate !!! A lesson for all !! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 4, 2019

Player's name & number on the white Test Match kit looks awful. Should not be there. Takes away from the traditional spirit in which the game is played. This decision should be reversed. #TestCricket #Tradition — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 4, 2019

Names & numbers on Test shirts is SHITE! 🤮 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 4, 2019

Disagree. Every other sport moves with the sartorial times.

This will appeal to kids who only like T20 cricket. I support anything that helps protect Test cricket. https://t.co/qLApf54NUd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 4, 2019

What they said

Steve Smith: "Yesterday I was quite fortunate to get off to quite a quick start to my innings and I was able to get some momentum and the ball probably got a bit soft towards the end of yesterday.

"This morning it was about grinding it out, getting myself in again and once you do that things always get easier. I had a couple of really good partnerships with Travis Head and Matthew Wade."

Mike Atherton: "England have a very difficult decision to make about Moeen Ali. He looks very low on confidence with the bat at the moment and Smith's record against off-spin is exceptional while his record against left-arm spin is less good. Whether you fashion your attack around getting just one man out, who knows?"

Watch day five of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event from 10am.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.