Steve Smith on 'dream' Test comeback: 'It feels like Christmas morning every morning'

Steve Smith says it feels like “Christmas morning every morning” after scoring twin centuries in his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal.

The Australian has hit 144 and 142 at Edgbaston in what he called a "dream comeback" to leave England needing to bat out the final day in order to salvage a draw in the Ashes opener.

"I've never doubted my ability but it was kind of a dream comeback, to be able to score two hundreds in a match in the first Ashes Test," Smith said. "It's something I've never done in any form of cricket before in my life.

"It's incredibly special - and special to be able to put us in the position that we're in now. I'm over the moon and it's what dreams are made of."

Steve Smith is the fifth Australian to score two hundreds in the same Ashes Test match

Smith had earlier told Sky Sports Cricket's Ian Ward: "It feels like Christmas morning every morning getting to come and do this. I'm really grateful to be back playing Test cricket.

"I was a little bit nervous coming into the first day. Normally I don't get too nervous before a game and it was nice to get that hundred away in the first innings."

Matthew Wade also completed a century - his first in Tests in over six years - in Australia's second innings, before captain Tim Paine declared with his team on 487-7 and leading by 397.

"I probably never thought I'd be back at this level. To get an opportunity to play the first Test of an Ashes, I'm pretty grateful to be here," said Wade, who made 110 from 143 deliveries.

"It's daunting, to be honest [batting with Smith]. Sometimes he makes it look way too easy and it hurts.

"He said to me at breakfast he'd never scored a hundred in both innings of a Test match and I thought then we were going to be in for something special."

England closed day four on 13-0, with Rory Burns (7no) and Jason Roy (6no) at the crease.

On the home side's bid to earn a draw, batting coach Graham Thorpe said: "Whatever happens during the course of the day we hope the team can show character and skill.

"We are going to need a lot of that because we know it will be a challenge. It is a fifth-day pitch and they have a very good spinner [Nathan Lyon] in their attack.

"We have to have the belief we can do it throughout the course of the day.

"[Jimmy Anderson] could still have a role to play [with the bat]. We hope it does not get down to that but it has already been a summer of twists and turns for us as a nation, so who knows?

