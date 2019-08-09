Jofra Archer set for England Test debut at Lord's in second Ashes Test but Moeen Ali dropped

Jofra Archer took six wickets on day one of Sussex's second XI Championship match against Gloucestershire

Jofra Archer is set to make his Test debut for England at Lord's next week but out-of-form Moeen Ali will play no part after being dropped for the second Ashes Test.

England vs Australia Live on

Archer missed the home side's 251-run defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston after sustaining a side strain during the Cricket World Cup but has convinced the selectors he's ready to play after picking up seven wickets and hitting a century for Sussex's second XI against Gloucestershire.

0:43 England bowler Jofra Archer was in impressive form as he played for Sussex's second XI England bowler Jofra Archer was in impressive form as he played for Sussex's second XI

Somerset spinner Jack Leach is also included in a 12-man squad but Ali loses his spot after taking match figures of 3-172 against Australia and scoring just four runs - extending his return to 26 runs in his last five innings.

Moeen Ali took just three wickets in the first Test

Left-armer Leach missed out on selection for the first Test after bowling just three overs in last month's Test win over Ireland - a match in which he also hit 92 as nightwatchman - but now gets the chance to add to the 20 wickets he has taken in his five Test matches so far.

Barbados-born Archer's return to full fitness is timely after fellow seamer James Anderson limped out of the opening Test of the five-match series with just four overs under his belt due to a calf problem.

3:28 An 18-year wait for victory at Edgbaston is over for Australia as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon reach important milestones.... An 18-year wait for victory at Edgbaston is over for Australia as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon reach important milestones....

England's seam attack, already weakened after Mark Wood was ruled out of the entire series with side and knee injuries, was further depleted this week when Warwickshire's Olly Stone sustained an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for at least two weeks.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran retains his place in the squad, as does Joe Denly, whose spot has come under scrutiny after scoring 18 and 11 in the first Test at number four.

England squad for second Ashes Test: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Jack Leach (Somerset), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Watch the second Ashes Test between England and Australia live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event from 10am on Wednesday, or follow over-by-over commentary with in-play clips on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.