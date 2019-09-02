Sky Cricket Podcast: Alec Stewart continues Captain's Log series

Alec Stewart reflects on his time as England captain, taking brief charge against India after Graham Gooch got food poisoning, and his match-saving century against South Africa.

On the latest installment of our Captain's Log podcast series, Stewart sits down with Sky Sports' Charles Colvile, to discuss his time in charge, taking over the armband with half-an-hour's notice after Graham Gooch got food poisoning, his regret of losing the 1992 World Cup final, and a match-saving century at Old Trafford against South Africa.

Stewart remembered turning up at his toss as captain in India unprepared having had to step-up from being vice-captain and feeling that he was still not ready to lead the international side when Gooch retired - and being happy to see Michael Atherton picked over him to captain at that time.

When he eventually was picked to captain in 1998 for the five-match Test series against the Proteas, he recalled his 164 in the third match to help his draw the Test match - saying that he was proud of the team battling out for draw over five session believing previous England sides would have crumbled.

Stewart eventually lost the captaincy after a disappointing 1999 saw England lose the Ashes and fail to get out of the group stages of the World Cup but he remains proud of his time in charge of the international side.

