Sky Cricket Podcast: Brendon McCullum reflects on 2015 World Cup run and Ross Taylor fallout

Brendon McCullum's New Zealand lost out to Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup final

Heralded as one of the most revolutionary cricket captains of the modern-day era, Brendon McCullum got New Zealand to adopt a bolder, more attacking approach that culminated in a run to the 2015 World Cup final.

In the latest episode of our Captain's Log podcast series, McCullum describes leading the Black Caps to a 'home' World Cup final against Australia as "the peak of my career", though he was dismissed for a third-ball duck as New Zealand lost out to the Aussies.

You can't have regrets. It is what it is. I had dreamed that dream so many times; I was super excited, not nervous at all. The thing I forgot is, I forgot to watch the ball! I'd done everything else to be able to live that dream but then in that moment I just forgot the most basic aspect of cricket. Brendon McCullum on 2015 World Cup final defeat

McCullum also fondly recalls playing under his captaincy role model in Stephen Fleming, and remembers not quite so happy times with the man who he took over the reins from, Ross Taylor.

McCullum says his and Taylor's relationship is "mending" and that he has "an immense amount of respect for him" but added that the two "were not best friends" after taking over from Taylor as Test skipper in 2012.

McCullum also talks on his staggering 2014 season with the bat - including 224 in win over India at Auckland and New Zealand's record Test score of 302 in the same series - the helped towards him being named New Zealander of the Year.

We also hear about New Zealand's battles with England during McCullum's time in charge, including Matt Prior's match-saving heroics in Auckland in 2012/13 and Ben Stokes' record-fastest hundred at Lord's in 2015.

