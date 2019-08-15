Ashes 2019: Rory Burns expects Jofra Archer to test Australia's batsmen with his bouncer

Jofra Archer finished with 0-10 from his six overs on day two

Rory Burns expects Jofra Archer to test the Australian batsmen with his bouncer after being on the receiving end of some fiery bowling from the visitors' pace attack.

During the debutant's 20-ball innings, Archer (12) was welcomed to Test cricket by a number of short-pitched deliveries from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with the tactic eventually seeing him send a leading edge off the former to gully.

The 24-year-old was the eighth England wicket to fall as the hosts were bowled out for 258 and Archer then had his own turn to test the visitors' batsmen with his short ball during a six-over burst before the close of play.

"Archer copped a fair few short balls so he's probably looking forward to getting his own back," Burns said. "It's quite an obvious tactic. The boys are preparing for it and luckily we can dish out some of our own in this game as well.

"We've got some boys in our armoury who do the same thing so it should be pretty interesting. We're not surprised by the tactic of short balls. I've obviously batted a few balls so far in this Test series and they are looking for different ways to get me out.

"I think Nathan Lyon ran past me this morning and mentioned it within about three balls so I was well versed and prepared for what I was getting. It's just a good battle, isn't it?"

Stuart Board picked up the lone Australian wicket during a five-over spell, bowling David Warner for three as the visitors closed the day on 30-1 and Burns believes the match is on a knife-edge.

"I think it's tight, isn't it?," he added. "It's a competitive total, we'd obviously have liked more runs if we could have eked them out but I think the seamers kept everyone interested all day. It's poised quite nicely. I think it's game on and we're right in amongst it."

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon admitted Australia's bowling fell below their usual standards despite bowling out England for 258.

Nathan Lyon took 3-68 in England's first innings

After the visitors won the toss and inserted the hosts, Josh Hazlewood picked up two early wickets - removing Jason Roy for a duck and trapping Joe Root lbw for 14 - as England slipped to 26-2.

However, spinner Lyon felt the away side allowed their opponents back into the match as Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow hit half-centuries while Joe Denly (32) and Chris Woakes (30) added vital contributions to lift England past 250.

Josh Hazlewood was left out of Australia's team for the first Test victory at Edgbaston

"If you look at today I don't think we've had the best day if I'm being brutally honest," Lyon said. "I think Josh Hazlewood was absolutely exceptional and the spell from Pat Cummins after tea really set the tone for us. For our standards I don't think we were good enough for long periods of time.

"It's one of those ones where the short bowling is used as a tactic, and we saw it in the [2013-14] Ashes when Michael Clarke was captain. They're totally different wickets but I thought the way Tim Paine and Pat Cummins and others came to a plan and I think the way Josh stuck to his nagging length was exceptional.

"I don't think we did that well enough for Australian standards, our standards we have in our bowling cartel, and in that change room. It's a positive sign we can get better."