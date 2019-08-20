The Ashes: Sky join ECB to promote inclusion and diversity at Headingley Test

Callum Flynn (R) of England celebrates after taking a wicket during the Physical Disability World Series 2019 match against Rest Of The World XI at Worcester

Sky have teamed up with the ECB again for this week's third Ashes Test at Headingley to promote diversity and inclusion within the game.

Every ball of the match, also to be known as the Participation Test, will be shown live on Sky Sports The Ashes - and throughout our coverage, we'll also be focusing on a series of ECB initiatives designed to make cricket more accessible to a wider audience.

The first day will showcase England's thrilling World Cup success earlier this summer, with tournament managing director Steve Elworthy and Nick Pryde, the ECB director of participation and growth, reflecting on how the competition continues to inspire the next generation.

Day two is devoted to the ECB's award-winning South Asian Action Plan, with non-executive board member Lord Patel joining the scheme's city programme manager Shruti Saujani to discuss the steps taken to improve access to cricket facilities in urban areas.

On the third day, we go behind the scenes with the England Physical Disability team - who finished runners-up in the inaugural World Series last week - and speak to Ian Martin, the ECB's head of disability cricket.

Day one of the Headingley Test focuses on the impact of England's victory in the men's World Cup

Sky's Head of Cricket Bryan Henderson said: "Everyone at Sky Sports is looking forward to an even closer partnership with the ECB. It will give us the chance to tell the stories of inspiring even more people to engage with the game.

"The profile and interest of an Ashes series also gives us a great opportunity to shine a light on the great work on inclusion and diversity at all levels."