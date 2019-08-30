Ashes 2019: Steve Smith out for 23 on Australia on day two of return against Derbyshire

Steve Smith scored just 23 on his batting comeback for Australia against Derbyshire

Steve Smith was out for 23 on his return with the bat as Australia racked up the runs on day two of their tour match against Derbyshire.

SCORECARD

Marcus Harris (62), Usman Khawaja (72) and Mitch Marsh (74) made half-centuries as the tourists declared on 338-5, a lead of 166, before reducing their hosts to 53-3 in their second innings.

Smith had sat out Australia's third Ashes Test defeat at Headingley after suffering a delayed concussion from being felled by a vicious bouncer from Jofra Archer in the second Test at Lord's.

England vs Australia Live on

He had a watching brief again on the second morning of the three-day tour game at Derby as Australia lost only Harris, run out, with Khawaja and Marsh taking the tourists to within three runs of Derbyshire's first innings total of 172.

Australia claimed the lead before Khawaja was bowled by Anuj Dal (1-33), bringing Smith to the middle.

He made a careful start to his innings, with his first nine runs from 27 balls all coming in singles, but accelerated with two boundaries off offspinner Hamidullah Qadri before his 38-ball stay came to an end when he hoisted Matt Critchley (2-47) to the man on the offside boundary.

Marsh also fell to Critchley soon after and Matthew Wade scored just 12 to leave Australia 262-5, but Cameron Bancroft and Marnus Labuschagne were unbeaten on 36 and 39 respectively in a stand of 76 before acting captain Khawaja declared.

Mitchell Starc then followed up his three first-innings wickets with 2-16 in five overs to leave Derbyshire struggling.

Starc bowled captain Billy Godleman for 13 and trapped Dal lbw for one before Peter Siddle (1-5) then had Luis Reece caught by Wade.

Leus Du Plooy, who scored 86 in the first innings, and Alex Hughes were still together at stumps unbeaten on nine and 11, respectively.

Watch the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 10am on Wednesday.