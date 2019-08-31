Ashes 2019: Mitchell Starc takes four as Australia clinch tour win over Derbyshire

Australia seamer Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket in the tour match at Derbyshire

Australia clinched a convincing innings-and-54-run victory over Derbyshire on the third and final day of the tour match, Mitchell Starc boosting his hopes of selection for next week's fourth Ashes Test with four wickets.

Australia needed only the morning session to bowl out Derbyshire for 112, the hosts having resumed the day 53-3 in their second innings.

Six Derbyshire wickets fell for 54 runs, with Tony Palladino unable to bat - retired hurt - to see the touring side take a morale-boosting victory into the Test match at Old Trafford that starts on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Michael Neser (1-14) struck first, bowling Alex Hughes (11), while Peter Siddle (2-21) then picked up Harvey Hosein (8) caught behind.

Leus du Plooy (37) provided some slight resistance, top-scoring - just as he did in the first innings - before Mitchell Marsh (2-5) trapped him lbw as the first of two wickets in an over, with Alfie Gleadall bowled two balls later.

Starc (4-39) then mopped up the tail, adding two wickets to the two he had taken in the previous innings. His match haul of 7-85 sees him a real contender to play at Old Trafford.

One man who is certain to feature in that fourth Test is Steve Smith, who scored 23 in his batting comeback on day two after having missed Australia's defeat at Headingley with a delayed concussion.

England and Australia are tied at 1-1 in the five-match series with two Tests to play.

