Joe Root says Ben Stokes is an 'inspiration' for the entire England team ahead of fourth Ashes Test

Captain Joe Root says the way Ben Stokes approaches the game both on and off the field is an inspiration for the whole England team.

Stokes' incredible unbeaten century led England to a remarkable one-wicket win at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1 and tickets for the first four days of the highly-anticipated fourth Test at Old Trafford are already sold out.

Root is hoping for a more comfortable victory for England in Manchester but should it go down to the wire again, he is in no doubt his vice-captain can drag the side through once more or at least help motivate others to do so.

"One thing you know about Ben is that when the big occasions come around, he is going to be there," Root said.

"He is going to want to be a part of it, he is never going to shy away from any sort of challenge, and he has proven that this summer.

"For him, I think he has just got to keep working and doing exactly what he is doing - he's flying at the moment! He needs to harness that, bottle it up and make the most of it while he is in this great form.

"He is a great team man, he is one of those guys who will go out of his way to help everyone and make sure that they feel like they are ready. He'll always offer advice, he's a brilliant senior player and leader. He shows that on the field.

"He's got a good balance of knowing when to say the right things. He's very passionate and he drags people with him. He's just a genuinely good bloke.

"If you combine that with the skill and ability he has and it's a great combination and a great inspiration for not only the young guys coming into this team but the senior players as well."

Root also confirmed Craig Overton will replace Chris Woakes in the England XI while Joe Denly will move up to open with Jason Roy dropping down to No 4 as the hosts aim to capitalise on the momentum and goodwill brought about by their dramatic win at Headingley.

"When you come off a win like that it is a big lift for the whole squad," he said.

"For that game to unravel like it did and for us to turn up here full of confidence and very much alive in this series is… I thought the way we played the week before at Lord's it started to feel like we were wrestling our way back into the series and we did a lot of good stuff there.

"It felt like last week we made a lot of mistakes and didn't quite get it right but through some individual brilliance and some resilience in our batting in the second innings and high-quality bowling, bar the odd spell here or there, we still managed to win.

"In a way, if we can bring those two performances together we feel like we'll be in a really good place at the end of this week as well."

