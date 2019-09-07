England vs Australia: Day four of fourth Ashes Test in a nutshell

4:37 Catch up with the action from the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford Catch up with the action from the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford

England are staring down the barrel of an Ashes series loss after another chastening day at Old Trafford that leaves them on the brink of defeat heading into the fifth and final day...

Pat Cummins took two wickets in two balls to leave Australia needing eight wickets to win the fourth Test and retain the Ashes following another remarkable knock from Steve Smith at Old Trafford, writes Sam Drury.

The world No 1 Test batsman made 82 before holing out off Jack Leach as the visitors declared on 186-6 to set Joe Root's side a victory target of 383.

Cummins then removed Rory Burns and Root in the first over as England's chances of saving the game plummeted in the closing stages of an eventful day in Manchester, with the hosts closing on 18-2.

Stats of the Day

Since 2000, only one head-to-head record in Tests has seen more wickets than Warner v Broad. Morne Morkel v Alastair Cook, with 12 wickets, is the only one with more. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 7, 2019

Stuart Broad's bowling average in Tests this year (22.72) is his lowest for any calendar year, apart from 2011 when he averaged 22.30. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 7, 2019

Opening partnerships in this series are averaging 9.80 runs. That's the lowest for any Ashes series since 1888. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 7, 2019

Moment of the Day

Joe Root bowled first ball by Pat Cummins, to the absolute perfect delivery, angling in, pitching in line and nipping away to just clip the top of off-stump.

England's hopes of holding out for a draw to save the Test and take the series into a decider at The Oval next week surely rested with their skipper but, put in to face a tricky half-hour session before stumps, the hosts lost their two top-scorers from the first innings to consecutive deliveries.

Cummins first removed Rory Burns third ball to a leading edge, before cleaning up Root with the next. He's the world's No 1 Test bowler for a reason.

Talking Point

The same one that has dominated the series so far: how do you get Steve Smith out? After five innings, 671 runs, a 134.20 average, five scores of at least fifty, three of which hundreds, England are still very much none the wiser.

It’s still a mystery https://t.co/jlN7YZKvBC — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) September 7, 2019

Even after a terrific hour and a half with the ball at the back end of the afternoon session, one which saw the hosts briefly fight their way back into the Test - reducing Australia to 44-4 in their second innings - Smith still could not be shifted.

Stuart Broad bowled another brilliant opening spell, while Jofra Archer was back to bowling at blistering pace but, bar the odd play and miss, Smith survived through to tea and then rocketed through the gears in the evening before perishing for 82, holing out in the deep off Jack Leach, in helping set up Australia's declaration.

Tweets of the Day

Doomed !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 7, 2019

Like the intent by the Aussies after tea , reckon they want to bowl tonight. Pitch getting tougher and will have enough with half hour to play. #comeonlads. #ashes @CricketAus @ECB_cricket — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 7, 2019

Smith now 671 runs for the series. He needs 304 at The Oval to beat Bradman's record of 974. He made 293 runs in this match. Something to aim for #ENGvAUS #ashes2019 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) September 7, 2019

Steve Smith now has nine consecutive 50+ scores against England, the most in #Ashes history, and the equal most against any nation — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) September 7, 2019

There are few better sights than @StuartBroad8 getting Warner out. Again!!! 🤣 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 7, 2019

David Warner's series return of 79 runs average 9.87 is the worst by any Australia opener batting eight or more times in any series. Ever — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) September 7, 2019

Jason Roy’s game?? In the most adverse of times, arises an opportunity to be the superstar. #Ashes19 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 7, 2019

What they said

David Gower on Root's dismissal: "Oh, my word, what a delivery that is! Pat Cummins and Australia absolutely at their best. We talk about it so often, players talk about it, coaches talk about it. It's the perfect delivery; aim for the top of off, hit the top of off, with just enough movement to beat the bat - the absolute ideal for any bowler, and a body blow to the whole England team."

Nasser Hussain on England's afternoon fightback: "You see the character of a side when they're down, and that hour and a half [before tea], England showed that. They were done and dusted, out of the game, with only one result possible and they fought their way back in. Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, in particular, were excellent."

Michael Holding on a legside plan to Smith: "Six men on the on-side bowling to Smith? You're only allowed nine fielders and if the line you'd be bowling is the top of off-stump, you'd have to have a slip and a third man, leaving you just one man to patrol the entire area from point to mid-off. He'd better be Usain Bolt to be able to cover that area, but also a marathon runner to have enough energy to do so. That's why I say ridiculous."

