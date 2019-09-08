England vs Australia: Day five of fourth Ashes Test in a nutshell

4:38 England threatened to take the Ashes to a decider at The Oval, but Australia triumphed in Manchester to retain the urn England threatened to take the Ashes to a decider at The Oval, but Australia triumphed in Manchester to retain the urn

Fight from England but the Ashes retained by Australia - the key points from the final day of the fourth Test...

Australia have retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs at Old Trafford to end the hosts' hopes of a historic summer double, writes David Ruse.

Tim Paine's side moved 2-1 up with one match to play after bowling England out for 197 on the final day of the fourth Test - but were held up by Craig Overton (21) and Jack Leach (12), who delayed Australia for over an hour in the evening before they claimed the ninth wicket.

Pat Cummins bagged 4-43, including Headingley hero Ben Stokes for just one, to take his tally of wickets in the series to 24, while Josh Hazlewood (2-31) snared the final scalp of Overton with 13.3 overs left in the day.

Australia will now become the first touring team to leave England with the Ashes since Steve Waugh's 2001 side, having lost away series in 2005 and 2009 under Ricky Ponting and in 2013 and 2015 under Michael Clarke while trying to either retain or regain the urn.

Stats of the Day

Of the 19 seamers to bowl 500 deliveries this year, none have bowled a higher proportion of their deliveries on a good line than Pat Cummins - 65% of his deliveries in 2019 have been in the channel outside off. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 8, 2019

England batsmen bowled in Tests this summer:

5 Roy

2 Bairstow Buttler Broad Stone

1 Root Leach Moeen



Burns hasn't been bowled in 812 balls, Stokes in 608, or Denly in 545 — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) September 8, 2019

Stuart Broad has been demoted below Jack Leach and will bat No11 for only the second time in 192 Test innings — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) September 8, 2019

Since Jos Buttler was recalled to the Test side, he's averaging more than Joe Root. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 8, 2019

Moment of the Day

The urn-deciding one was when the irrepressible Hazlewood trapped Overton lbw - the England man reviewing more in hope that expectation before seeing the decision remain and Australia confirmed as Ashes winners. The hosts dragged out the result longer than anyone expected - Buttler's wicket, bowled leaving a Hazlewood delivery that curled in, appeared a death-knell as England slipped to 172-7 but Overton and Leach gave the Baggy Greens an almighty scare before the tourists sealed a 185-run win.

Talking Point

The new ball. Australia had removed Buttler and Jofra Archer with the old one to move to the brink of victory but when the fresh one was unfurled, Overton and Leach dealt with it favourably. Their ninth-wicket stand spanned 14 overs across the old ball and new and only ended when Paine called part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne into the attack, with Leach duly clipping to short leg. The game was over less than two hours later.

Tweets of the Day

What an effort by England today .. Great fight .. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes .. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2019

Here we go lads up to me..... again #ashes — Jack Leach's Glasses Cloth (@LeachCloth) September 8, 2019

Not saying England are timewasting but I'm pretty sure when Leach walked out to bat he still had hair. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 8, 2019

Been to Manchester pretty much every week for 8 years and can barely remember a weekend where it’s not rained. The first time you want a downpour and it stays dry. 🙄 #Ashes2019 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2019

I think we know who to blame for Mr Stokes' sudden dramatic loss of form. cc @SpursOfficial https://t.co/aczKYWlhLT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2019

Joe Denly has a higher second-innings average than Kevin Pietersen. You can prove anything with stats. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 8, 2019

Aus have managed to get the ball reversing in both innings where Eng don't seem to have done so. And they've exploited it superbly. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) September 8, 2019

What they said

Joe Root: "I thought we showed great character and, belief in what we wanted to achieve and I couldn't be more proud of the effort the guys put in. It was a resilient performance and unfortunately it wasn't enough. Like last week we always believed and we try our hardest until the end. When you're in this position, you learn a lot about your team, it shows the character. Everybody stood up and played bravely."

Steve Smith: "It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home. I have been here a few times where things haven't quite gone our way and we haven't performed to the best of our ability in 2013 and 2015. To win the urn over here was something I wanted to tick off my bucket list, there is another game left and we would like to win the Ashes outright but to know it is coming home is extremely satisfying."

Tim Paine: "Smith is the best player I have ever seen. His double century in the first innings was phenomenal but [in the second innings] to go out there under intense pressure and not only survive but also push the game forward and put England under pressure - that takes more than just skill. That takes someone who knows the game really well and who has a lot of courage to take teams on when the heat is on."

