Ashes Debate Podcast: Who should England select for final Test at The Oval?

A battling effort at Old Trafford was not enough for England to stop Australia claiming victory and retaining the Ashes but should the hosts make changes to their side for the final Test?

Dominic Cork and Bob Willis joined Charles Colvile to pick through Joe Root side's 185-run defeat with their final day efforts in Manchester earning praise.

Despite the urn heading back to Australia, Dominic and Bob discuss what changes they would make to the England team as they fight to draw the series.

Also on the latest Ashes Debate podcast…

- Only one England bowler making a combined Test attack from the two teams

- Bob's view on whether Australia are better at playing Test cricket than England

- The change of ball for Australia after 57 overs which caused England's batsmen added troubles

- Ben Stokes' decision to walk despite the umpire not noticing his edge and if batsmen should stand their ground?

- If Jason Roy has a long term career as a Test batsmen

- Will Australia take their foot off the pedal now they have retained the Ashes?

